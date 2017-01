19:09 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Radio: The Shackles of Slavery - Whom Do You Serve? Read more



On a Promenade Facing the Temple Mount, Four IDF Soldiers are Murdered on Tevet 10, the Day of the Siege Against Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs