News Briefs

The Ministry of Defense, through its Mission to the United States, Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) and with the help of the IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate, has reached an agreement with Wisconsin's Oshkosh Defense for the purchase of 200 advanced tactical trucks for the IDF at the sum of 200 million NIS.

This is the first transaction for the FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles) after which the defense establishment is expected to decide as to whether hundreds of additional vehicles will be purchased to fully replace the fleet of older Rio trucks which have been an integral component of the IDF for decades.