Police of the Judea and Samaria region caught this morning a truck heading towards Shechem from the Jordan Valley which was carrying 14 tons of material called "Oria," which can be used as a fertilizer - or as an explosive material. Entry of this material into Judea and Samaria is forbidden by Army command.

The driver is being questioned by Police and is to be brought before the court for a determination of an extension of his arrest.