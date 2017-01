13:55 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 4 years for bus driver who killed 7 The district court of Haifa sentenced bus driver Tajmal Abu Siam, who killed 7 family members in April 2013, to 4 years in prison.



► ◄ Last Briefs