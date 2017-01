13:25 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 2.5 tons of chicken destroyed in northern factory Inspectors ordered 2.5 tons of chicken at a factory in the northern Arab town of Deir al Asad to be destroyed after it was discovered that the chicken had passed its expiration date and was frozen without a proper manufacturer's license - and was being held in substandard health conditions.



► ◄ Last Briefs