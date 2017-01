A fire broke out in a Lod apartment building in central Israel.

A 47-year-old man was moderately injured and a one-and-a-half year-old baby was lightly injured from smoke inhalation; they were taken to the Assaf Harofe Medical center near Tel Aviv.

A man of about 70 was treated for light smoke inhalation at the scene and did not need to be evacuated to the hospital.