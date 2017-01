10:10 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Arutz Sheva Exclusive Polygamy fueling mass Bedouin illegal immigration into Israel Read more



Tens of thousands of foreign-born women and their children from polygamous marriages living in Israel, report by Lavi organization reveals. ► ◄ Last Briefs