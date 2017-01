09:55 Reported News Briefs Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17 Forces arrest 11 for rock-throwing and explosives 11 suspects were arrested in Arab Tekoa during a brigade-wide operation in the Etzion military zone. The 11 are suspected of throwing rocks, Molotov cocktails, and placing explosives.



