The IDF arrested last night in Shechem a senior Fattah official who was until recently Mayor of Tul Karem.
He was also a senior commander in PA security forces equivalent to a general, according to Kol Yisrael based on Palestinian reports.
|
08:36
Reported
News BriefsTevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17
Report: IDF arrests senior Fattah official in Shechem
The IDF arrested last night in Shechem a senior Fattah official who was until recently Mayor of Tul Karem.
He was also a senior commander in PA security forces equivalent to a general, according to Kol Yisrael based on Palestinian reports.
Last Briefs