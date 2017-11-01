IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17

Report: IDF arrests senior Fattah official in Shechem

The IDF arrested last night in Shechem a senior Fattah official who was until recently Mayor of Tul Karem.

He was also a senior commander in PA security forces equivalent to a general, according to Kol Yisrael based on Palestinian reports.



