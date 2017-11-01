Sessions: Against complete ban on Muslim entry

Trump's Attorney General appointment Jeff Sessions said at his confirmation hearing that he would not back a “complete and total shutdown on all Muslims entering the United States.”

“I believe the president-elect subsequent to that statement made clear he believes the focus should be on individuals coming from countries that have a history of terrorism,” he said.

“I hope we can keep people out of the country who wants to kill everybody because of their religion,” he added, though he made clear that he does not believe most Muslims hold such views.