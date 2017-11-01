IsraelNationalNews.com
05:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17

Trump on latest reports about Russia: Fake news

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump responded on Tuesday night to reports that Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information about him.

“Fake news – a total political witch hunt!” he tweeted.



