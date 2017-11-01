U.S. President-elect Donald Trump responded on Tuesday night to reports that Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information about him.
“Fake news – a total political witch hunt!” he tweeted.
News BriefsTevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17
Trump on latest reports about Russia: Fake news
