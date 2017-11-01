A group of haredim demonstrated on Tuesday evening at the Shabbat Square in the Geula neighborhood of Jerusalem.
Some of the demonstrators blocked the road using trash cans, but police arrived on the scene and removed the roadblocks.
News BriefsTevet 13, 5777 , 11/01/17
Haredim demonstrate in Jerusalem
