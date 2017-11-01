Activist arrested on suspicion of organizing attacks against Arabs

A right-wing activist was arrested on Tuesday evening by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Nationalist Crime Unit of the police on suspicion of involvement in organizing attacks on Arabs.

The Shin Bet also issued an order prohibiting the suspect from meeting his attorney.

The suspect's lawyer, Itamar Ben Gvir, said in response to the arrest, "It is regrettable that the ISA invests most of its energy on Jews instead of gathering intelligence and arresting terrorists. My client will be interrogated harshly simply in order to extract a false confession out of him.”