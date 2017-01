22:26 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Lithuanian game show taken off the air over Nazi salute Read more



Contestant on Lithuanian game show makes Nazi salute and yells "Jew" in response to question, leading to show being taken off-air.