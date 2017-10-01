IsraelNationalNews.com
20:18
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17

Amb. may move to J'lem - while embassy remains in TA

There are indications that a compromise is afoot regarding the moving of the American embassy to Jerusalem.

According to a report, the new Ambassador David Friedman will work from Jerusalem, while the embassy itself will remain in Tel Aviv.



Last Briefs