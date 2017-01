19:07 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Days after the opening of the route - firebombs Read more



Arabs took advantage of main traffic artery opening near Beit El for throwing firebombs which miraculously did not cause disaster. ► ◄ Last Briefs