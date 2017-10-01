18:35 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Azariya defense team requests sentence hearing delay The defense team for soldier Elor Azariya is requesting a delay in the hearings for sentencing in order to be able to prepare well witnesses on Azariya's character who they intend to call to testify on Azariya's behalf.



