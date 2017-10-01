The defense team for soldier Elor Azariya is requesting a delay in the hearings for sentencing in order to be able to prepare well witnesses on Azariya's character who they intend to call to testify on Azariya's behalf.
18:35
News BriefsTevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17
Azariya defense team requests sentence hearing delay
