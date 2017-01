17:30 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 2 injured in car accident near Beer Sheva airport 2 were injured in a car accident near the Ben Gurion (Teyman) Airport. Medics are treating a moderately-to-seriously injured man of about 50 and a moderately injured man of about 70.



