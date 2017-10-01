Liberman: Stop noise about Azariya

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman addressed growing voices calling for a pardon of soldier Elor Azariya.

"In light of the many requests to my office concerning the matter of Elor Azariya I say again so that it will be clear: Whoever cares for the good of Azariya needs to sit quietly now and stop the noise.

"We all remember that we're talking about an exceptional soldier on the one hand and a terrorist who came to murder soldiers on the other. We're doing everything to protect the values of the IDF and the soldier Azariya. The rest just causes damage," he wrote.