News BriefsTevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17
Israeli flag raised over city hall in Rotterdam
An Israeli flag was raised above the city hall building in Rotterdam in the Netherlands as a show of solidarity with Israel following the murderous terror attack two days ago during which 4 IDF soldiers were killed.
