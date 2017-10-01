15:38 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Israeli flag raised over city hall in Rotterdam An Israeli flag was raised above the city hall building in Rotterdam in the Netherlands as a show of solidarity with Israel following the murderous terror attack two days ago during which 4 IDF soldiers were killed.



► ◄ Last Briefs