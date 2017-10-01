15:23 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Car explosion in Azor apparently criminal The car explosion in Azor near Tel Aviv a short while ago was apparently criminal in nature, according to the police report released after the incident. A police bomb expert is checking the vehicle.



