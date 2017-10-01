The car explosion in Azor near Tel Aviv a short while ago was apparently criminal in nature, according to the police report released after the incident.
A police bomb expert is checking the vehicle.
|
15:23
Reported
News BriefsTevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17
Car explosion in Azor apparently criminal
The car explosion in Azor near Tel Aviv a short while ago was apparently criminal in nature, according to the police report released after the incident.
A police bomb expert is checking the vehicle.
Last Briefs