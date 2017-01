14:54 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Car explodes in Azor; no injuries A car exploded Tuesday afternoon on Ha'aliya Hasheniyah Street in Azor, between Holon and Tel Aviv. There was no immediate report of injury.



