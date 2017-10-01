Minister Ariel: Indian PM a 'giant friend' of Israel

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel met on Tuesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi within the framework of an international agricultural conference in the indian state of Gujarat in order to upgrade the agricultural relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ariel presented Modi an economic model for tightening farm cooperation between the two countries which promotes private and family agriculture. Calling Modi "a giant friend," Ariel said, "The Indian people and the Jewish people have an ancient tradition but also a common future that will lead the two countries together for prosperity and success."