Israelis think Trump will be better for Israel

The Peace Index of the Israel Democracy Institute and Tel Aviv University, published on Tuesday, shows that a majority of Israelis believe that the attitude of President-elect Donald Trump will be more friendly than the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama.

A significant number of Israelis (41%) believe that the American government's refraining from imposing its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria is due to the relationship between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Obama.