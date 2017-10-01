IDF Ombudsman to soldiers: Maintain ethical behavior

Against the backdrop of soldier Elor Azaria's manslaughter conviction for killing a wounded terrorist, Military Ombudsman Yitzhak Brick has issued a letter to soldiers, telling them to maintain "purity of arms", the Israel Defense Forces' code of ethical behavior.

Recalling his experience in the Yom Kippur War of 1973, the retired major-general said the code is and always has been "a key component of our strength, which differentiates us from our enemies." He said, "The values ​​of 'the Spirit of the IDF' constitute a compass and a path. Herein lies our strength, from which we derive our power."