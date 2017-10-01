PM: We have not yet stabilized the security situation

Prime Minister Netanyahu declared, Tuesday, that Israel's security apparatus has not yet achieved the stabilization of the security situation.

Speaking during a tour of the Judea and Samaria Division headquarters near the Samarian Jewish community of Beit El, with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces, Netanyahu also said, "The effort of the army and security agencies is significant and there are some breakthroughs. All the professional bodies are vigorously involved in raids and arrests, and engaging [the enemy]. We are making a large effort to prevent [widespread] distribution of weapons."