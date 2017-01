The Jerusalem municipality has reinstalled a sign pointing to the Azarat Yisrael Plaza at the southern end of the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem's Old City. The sign was removed at the request of the Betzedek association for Jewish policy, which said the sign had been put up illegally.

The sign was returned under an application for a license to do so. Betzedek says the return is illegal since the license has not been granted yet.