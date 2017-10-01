A third of all food produced in Israel is wasted

More than 2.4 million tons of edible food, with a market value of 19.5 billion shekels ($5 million) is wasted in Israel annually, according to the second national Food Waste and Rescue in Israel: The Economic, Social and Environmental Impact Report, released on Tuesday by Leket Israel, which rescues leftover food from banquets and other sources, and the BDO Ziv Haft Israel accounting group.

The authors say 1.2 million tons of this food, valued at NIS 8 billion (US $2 billion), can be rescued and is suitable for human consumption. Of that, 450 thousand tons, 19% of the wasted food, would bridge the national food insecurity gap. The report highlights the economic, social and environmental benefits of rescuing unused food for the more than two million Israeli citizens living below the poverty line. BDO applied a unique model that evaluated the loss of food in Israel throughout the value chain: from agriculture to packaging, industry, and distribution.