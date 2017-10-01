The prosecution is considering prosecuting five doctors at Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem for negligence and recklessness during surgery on a toddler about the age of one.
They are suspected of endangering a human life and causing injury.
|
12:35
Reported
News BriefsTevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17
Charges considered against 5 Hadassah Ein-Kerem doctors
The prosecution is considering prosecuting five doctors at Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem for negligence and recklessness during surgery on a toddler about the age of one.
They are suspected of endangering a human life and causing injury.
Last Briefs