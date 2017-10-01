MK: Farmer should get a medal for shooting intruder

Chairman Amir Ohana of the Knesset Lobby for Shaping the Gun-Carrying Policy in Israel has welcomed Tuesday's closing of the case against a farmer from Beit Elazari who shot and killed an intruder last summer. The Likud lawmaker said, "As I said from the start - the citizen from Elazari should get a medal - not an indictment. Our citizens should know that we back them when they defend themselves or their property, their own or of others, and criminals and terrorists should know they are acting at their own risk."

Ohana pledgec, "I will continue to work to facilitate the granting of permits for carrying firearms and exercising the right to self-defense in the lobby I head and I commend the Minister of Public Security and ministry personnel for the proper and determined policy that they exhibit."