11:22 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Qalansuwa mayor quitting because of demolitions Mayor Mahmoud Kahdega of the central Israeli Arab city of Qalansuwa announced his resignation on Tuesday morning. He cited the police department's destruction of illegal housing.



