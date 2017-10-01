IsraelNationalNews.com
Mount Hermon site being prepared for Wednesday opening

Officials at the Mount Hermon recreational site are preparing to reopen it to the public on Wednesday.

With 40 centimeters/16 inches of snow accumulated at the bottom level, the site was closed on Tuesday.



