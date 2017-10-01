Officials at the Mount Hermon recreational site are preparing to reopen it to the public on Wednesday.
With 40 centimeters/16 inches of snow accumulated at the bottom level, the site was closed on Tuesday.
News BriefsTevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17
Mount Hermon site being prepared for Wednesday opening
