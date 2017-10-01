Oil slick north of Ashdod

inspectors from the Environmental Protection Ministry's National Marine Environmental Protection unit have identified an oil slick with a length of about 200 meters in the Mediterranean Sea north of Ashdod. Oil residue has been recorded as landing on the beach.

The units inspectors are in the area - on the beach and at sea - accompanying actions to absorb the oil and examine the source of the pollution. The suspicion is that the source is a maritime pipeline linked to the Israel Electric Company, which has been informed.