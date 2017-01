10:28 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Part of Fureidis Junction blocked by stuck truck Traffic headed for Highway 2 was blocked at the Fureidis Junction on Tuesday morning because of a truck that was struck in a traffic lane. Police advised motorists to take alternate routes.



