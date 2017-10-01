Israel is gearing up for a new diplomatic battle at the Paris conference on the Middle East, where participants will call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to disassociate from Minister Naftali Bennett.
News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17
Paris leaders to call on Netanyahu to disassociate from Bennett
