10:15
  Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17

Paris leaders to call on Netanyahu to disassociate from Bennett

Israel is gearing up for a new diplomatic battle at the Paris conference on the Middle East, where participants will call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to disassociate from Minister Naftali Bennett.

