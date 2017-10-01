10:15 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Paris leaders to call on Netanyahu to disassociate from Bennett Read more



Israel is gearing up for a new diplomatic battle at the Paris conference on the Middle East, where participants will call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to disassociate from Minister Naftali Bennett. ► ◄ Last Briefs