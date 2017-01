Egyptian President Abdel Fattah As-Sisi said, Monday, that the Egyptian army has between 20 and 25 thousand troops stationed in Sinai in 41 different battalions as part of the fight against terrorism.

Interviewed by a local TV channel following an attack in Al-Arish that killed nine security personnel and wounded 10 others, he said Egypt is facing a full-blown war and the intensity is the same as it was in the country three years after the Six Day War.