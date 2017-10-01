31 infiltrators detained for illegal businesses

It was disclosed on Tuesday that a joint operation by the police, the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry's Population and Immigration Authority resulted in the detention for questioning on Monday of 31 infiltrators who worked illegally by operating temporary stands for the sale of food and alcohol next to the Holot holding facility in the Negev.

Large quantities of food and alcohol were destroyed during the operation. The food had been stored in an inappropriate way. It was also found that gas cannisters were used in a negligent way.