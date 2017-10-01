08:51 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 3 teens arrested for attacking troops in Jabel Mukaber Three Arabs between the ages of 12 and 14 were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of throwing firebombs, firecrackers and rocks at security personnel operating in Jerusalem's Jabel Mukaber neighborhood. No injuries were reported.



► ◄ Last Briefs