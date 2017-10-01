Son of Hezbollah arch-terrorist on US list of suspects

The State Department of the United States has announced that Mustafa Mughniyeh, who once led Hezbollah's activities in the Lebanese-Syrian Golan Heights, is one of seven people whom the US added to its list of terror suspects on Monday.

Mustafa is the son of former Hezbollah military commander Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated in Damascus in 2008. Following his addition to the list, Americans will be prohibited from performing any transactions with him and his American assets have been frozen.