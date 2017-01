Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be interrogated by police for a third time in the next few days, according to Kol Yisrael government radio.

The questioning regards favors he has received from businessmen and talks he had with the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth about softening the newspaper's critical of the prime minister in exchange for reducing the circulation of the free-of-charge Yisrael Hayom newspaper owned by Netanyahu ally Sheldon Adelson.