Galant apologizes for missing attack-victim funerals

Housing Minister Yoav Galant said, Tuesday, that he made a mistake by not going to any of the funerals of the four soldiers who were murdered in Sunday's truck attack in Jerusalem.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the retired general said, "As I did in the military in this case I have to set an example with the ministers. I think this is an error we'll have to fix." On Monday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the drawing up of guidelines for attendance by ministers at funerals of soldiers killed in action or by terrorists, following complaints from relatives of the victims that no minister attended any of the funerals.