Islamic terror hits Paris tourism

Paris's Tourism Ministry reports a six-percent drop in visitors to the French capital in 2016. A significant drop in foreign tourism followed the Islamic terror attack in November of 2015 which killed 130.

Manager Jean-Luc Martinez of the Louvre told Le Figaro that the famed museum finished the year down 15 percent or two million visitors, which resulted in a loss of 9.7 million Euros in ticket sales, with additional losses suffered in the museum's store and restaurant. He said the museum witnesses a 36-percent drop after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, from which it took three years to recover.