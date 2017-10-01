IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17

Mount Hermon closed Tuesday

The Mount Hermon recreational site will be closed to skiers and other visitors on Tuesday because of the weather.

About 40 centimeters/16 inches of snow accumulated at the lower level of the site on Monday.



