Mount Hermon closed Tuesday

The Mount Hermon recreational site will be closed to skiers and other visitors on Tuesday because of the weather.
About 40 centimeters/16 inches of snow accumulated at the lower level of the site on Monday.
Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17
