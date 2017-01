06:46 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Senators from both parties introduce Russia sanctions legislation Senators John McCain (R-AZ), Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Robert Menendez (D-NJ) on Monday announced a bill that would impose comprehensive sanctions on Russia. The move comes in the wake of Moscow's intervention in the presidential election through cyber attacks on Democratic party computers.



