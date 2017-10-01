Obama: Bibi's allegations 'don't match up with the facts'

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama is rejecting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s assertions that his administration betrayed Israel by abstaining in the recent vote in the Security Council on the anti-Israel Resolution 2334.

Speaking with Israeli journalist Ilana Dayan on her program “Uvda” which airs on Channel 2, Obama insisted that Israel had a friend in the White House when he was in office but Netanyahu would not recognize his friendship. The interview will air in full on Tuesday and excerpts were released on Monday.