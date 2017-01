03:30 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Palermo, Sicily, to get first synagogue in 500 years Read more



Roman Catholic Church cedes to Jewish ownership part of a church and monastery complex built atop the ruins of a medieval synagogue. ► ◄ Last Briefs