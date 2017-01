Opposition leader and Zionist Union chairman Yitzhak Herzog on Monday contacted Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit through his lawyer, demanding that Mandelblit remove Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from his post as Communications Minister.

The reason for Herzog’s demand is that “recent publications in his case demonstrate that he has a definite interest and a direct connection to the Israel Hayom newspaper, which is distributed free of charge in the largest circulation in Israel.”