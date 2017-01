02:01 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Anti-Semitic note left on car of Maryland couple Read more



Maryland couple find an anti-Semitic note on their car with a drawing of a Nazi yellow Star of David and the word "Jude" written on it.