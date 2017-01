01:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Reporting on the 'Islamization of Britain in 2016' The Gatestone Institute continues its series of articles highlighting the Islamization of Europe. In its latest piece, "The Islamization of Britain 2016," it reports that England's Muslims have grown to 5.5% of the population – and comprise 20.8% of the 5,885 highly dangerous inmates in Britain's high-security prisons. The Belmarsh maximum-security prison in London has become "like a jihadi training camp," according one former inmate. Read more



