Trump's son-in-law to deal with Middle East issues

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will deal with the Middle East and with trade deals as part of his new role as a senior White House adviser, transition officials told Reuters on Monday.

Kushner, who is an Orthodox Jew, is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka. He served as a close adviser to the President-elect during the presidential campaign. Trump, who thinks highly of his son-in-law, recently said he “would love” to have him involved in his new administration and would particularly like Kushner's help in dealing with other nations and Middle East peace.